&Partners Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSGX stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.18. 128,785 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

