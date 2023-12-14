&Partners Purchases 5,970 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

&Partners lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of &Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. &Partners owned 0.54% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGUS stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 136,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,925. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.