&Partners Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

&Partners grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE DE traded up $16.05 on Thursday, hitting $393.06. 1,221,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,320. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

