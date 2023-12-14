&Partners Raises Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

&Partners raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 0.9% of &Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. &Partners’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock traded up $7.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.46. The stock had a trading volume of 441,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,357. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.88. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

