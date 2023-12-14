&Partners Sells 1,130 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

&Partners cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.84. 6,480,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,626,598. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $92.60.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

