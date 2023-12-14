&Partners Sells 1,270 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

&Partners lowered its stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. &Partners owned approximately 0.05% of IDT worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the second quarter valued at about $9,367,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,125,000 after buying an additional 50,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after buying an additional 129,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after buying an additional 158,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT Stock Performance

NYSE:IDT traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,770. The firm has a market cap of $814.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $303.81 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDT

IDT Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.