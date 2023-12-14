&Partners Sells 13,525 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

&Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,525 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,324,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,654,000 after acquiring an additional 30,446,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,553,000 after buying an additional 8,806,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after buying an additional 12,008,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.81. 14,170,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,818,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $6.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LUMN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,570,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,000 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.