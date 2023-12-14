&Partners Sells 2,099 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

&Partners trimmed its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Equitable were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Equitable by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Equitable by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Equitable by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.52. 1,342,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,474. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

