&Partners Sells 2,330 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV)

&Partners decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of &Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. &Partners owned 2.45% of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBCV. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 490.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 7,376.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FBCV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.00. 16,123 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.76.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

