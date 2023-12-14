&Partners Sells 2,375 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

&Partners lowered its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Constellium were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 2,566.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 348,461 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 850,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 41.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,335,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 394,193 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,219,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 9.5% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 87,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter.

Constellium Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CSTM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 214,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Constellium Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

