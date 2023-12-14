&Partners Sells 2,477 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

&Partners trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.27. 86,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,459. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.