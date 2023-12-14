&Partners Sells 256,939 Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

&Partners decreased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 256,939 shares during the quarter. &Partners owned 0.06% of CSI Compressco worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.7% in the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,596,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSI Compressco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:CCLP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 58,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,683. CSI Compressco LP has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.71 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CSI Compressco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSI Compressco in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSI Compressco Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

