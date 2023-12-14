&Partners Sells 272 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

&Partners decreased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in VMware were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at $275,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.14 and a 200-day moving average of $153.18. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $181.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $879,478.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VMW

VMware Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.