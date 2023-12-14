&Partners Sells 400 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

&Partners cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Oracle were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Oracle by 6.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Oracle by 19.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.3% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,165,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041,393. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $275.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

