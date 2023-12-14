&Partners Sells 4,000 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

&Partners cut its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,810 shares in the company, valued at $13,010,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.99. 177,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average of $80.85. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $823.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.18 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.32%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

