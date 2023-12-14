&Partners Sells 6,350 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

&Partners cut its position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.7% in the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 52,299 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,887,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 15.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 343,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 46,310 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TRTX stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.67. 192,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,295. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 88.22, a current ratio of 88.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

