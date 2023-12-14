&Partners Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

&Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,662 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. American Express comprises about 0.7% of &Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after acquiring an additional 423,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 507,042 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.42.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $4.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.63. The stock had a trading volume of 851,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,792. The company has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.74 and its 200 day moving average is $161.84. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

