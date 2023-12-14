&Partners Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,030 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 2.5 %

Comcast stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,856,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,638,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

