&Partners Trims Stock Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

&Partners trimmed its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. &Partners owned approximately 0.08% of BrightSpire Capital worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 47,372 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 119,240 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

NYSE:BRSP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 263,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.62 million, a P/E ratio of 250.00 and a beta of 1.81. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,666.67%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

