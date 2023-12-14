Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.70

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.70 and last traded at $92.28, with a volume of 39338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PATK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,275,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,275,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,490 shares of company stock worth $4,374,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 79,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

