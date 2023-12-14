Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $126.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $107.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAYX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Get Paychex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paychex

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $128.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 56.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.