PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $148.93

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $148.93 and last traded at $147.93, with a volume of 989219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.41.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA boosted their target price on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on PDD from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $194.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 54.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,316,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,818 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of PDD in the second quarter worth $5,519,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 33.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 315,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 78,616 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 19.8% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,567,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,775,000 after purchasing an additional 754,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

