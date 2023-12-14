PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.27

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.27 and last traded at $83.19, with a volume of 37586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.53.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 72,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total value of $5,782,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,001,636.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 72,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total value of $5,782,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,001,636.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,799,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,707,820 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

