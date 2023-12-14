Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.28

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 12402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PWP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.