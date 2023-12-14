Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Position Lowered by &Partners

&Partners lessened its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,281,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $287,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,955 shares of company stock valued at $289,636. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.75. 138,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,754. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $67.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

