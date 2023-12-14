Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,258 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.34. 395,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,779. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1862 dividend. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

