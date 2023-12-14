Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.51. 70,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,697. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $75.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.35.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

