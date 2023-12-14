Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,117 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.8% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,173. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

