Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after buying an additional 8,147,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.23. 2,677,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,911,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.30.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

