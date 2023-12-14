Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $115,072,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.43. 281,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,121. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $213.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

