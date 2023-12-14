Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $946,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 0.3% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.85. 58,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,345. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

