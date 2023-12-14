Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $714,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 37,054 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 181,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,797,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 464,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,968. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

