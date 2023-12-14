Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 8.9% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $33,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 601,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,575. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
