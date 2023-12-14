Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 760 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.71% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,608,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.29. 16,322 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $359.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1878 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

