Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.050-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.5 billion-$61.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.1 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.450-1.650 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.12.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $152.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 50,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.6% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 93,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 31,061 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 150,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,962 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,290,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

