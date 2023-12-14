PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 26.4% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 54,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,368,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after acquiring an additional 112,327 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.79.

PG&E stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.15.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

