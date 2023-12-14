Philip Blake Hodge Purchases 10,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) Director Philip Blake Hodge acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$13,500.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Philip Blake Hodge acquired 17,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00.

TSE PNE traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.41. 28,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,169. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$502.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$45.83 million for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0600624 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.44%.

PNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Desjardins increased their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

