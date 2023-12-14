Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $28.43 and last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 303991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 88.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,560,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after acquiring an additional 731,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 188.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 536,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 36.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after acquiring an additional 460,910 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 406,071 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 74.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 860,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 366,875 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

