Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the November 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PNFPP traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.17. 7,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

