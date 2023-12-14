Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Announces $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 71.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.7%.

NYSE:PNW opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.50. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 414.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,839,000 after acquiring an additional 39,979 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 200,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

