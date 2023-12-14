Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Down 33.2% in November

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $206,632.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,001,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,788,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 723,656 shares of company stock worth $5,514,865.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

NYSE MHI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.40. 29,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,360. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $9.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

