PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.51

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.51 and last traded at $98.50, with a volume of 30277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

PJT Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.17.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the third quarter worth about $694,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in PJT Partners by 13.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 12.3% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 200,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the third quarter worth about $563,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

