Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.86. 12,444,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 24,139,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Plug Power from $8.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

