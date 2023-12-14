Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of POLA opened at $0.43 on Friday. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

