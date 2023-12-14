Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
Shares of POLA opened at $0.43 on Friday. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
