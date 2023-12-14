Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

NYSE PW opened at $0.53 on Friday. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Power REIT by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Power REIT during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Power REIT by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

