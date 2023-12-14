PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Stock Price Down 25%

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report) traded down 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 198,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 62,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

PPX Mining Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of C$12.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36.

PPX Mining Company Profile

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

