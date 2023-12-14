Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.49

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMCGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.49 and last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,648 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,430,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

