Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.49

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.49 and last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- How to Invest in Esports
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.