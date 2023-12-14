Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.49

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.49 and last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,648 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,430,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.