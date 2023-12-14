Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Update

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, a growth of 315.3% from the November 15th total of 52,800 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Professional Diversity Network ( NASDAQ:IPDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 224.43% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

