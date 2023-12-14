Profit Investment Management LLC Acquires 34,497 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,333 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,497 shares during the period. Live Oak Bancshares comprises 2.5% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 11,521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $41.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.52 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.05%. Research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LOB. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Report on LOB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,448.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $534,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,850.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,448.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,157,800. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.