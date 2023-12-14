Profit Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. MasTec accounts for approximately 2.0% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 286.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 92.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in MasTec by 10.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MasTec by 1,261.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE MTZ opened at $75.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.86. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MasTec news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

